Coronavirus
Tarrant COVID hospitalizations decrease slightly; 320 new cases, 2 deaths added
Tarrant County reported 320 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths included one resident of Fort Worth and one resident of Kennedale. The county had not released more details as of late Wednesday.
The county has reported a total of 287,194 COVID-19 cases, including 3,610 deaths and an estimated 259,699 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by six to 321. It’s the first time the number has decreased by more than one patient in two weeks. The number had been increasing steadily since June 19. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 7% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 8% of the 3,972 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 5.73% from 5.23% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties. The 5.73% rate is the highest since 6.03% on March 10.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 81%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 31 to 907. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 88% from 90%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by six to 197. Patients are using 26% of the 770 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 16.30% from 15.44% in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the highest rate since it was 16.57% on Feb. 21. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 56.02% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 49.7% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 83.3% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 76.8% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 59.8% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 51.7%.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through July 21:
- Fort Worth, 1,476
- Arlington, 703
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 123
- Bedford, 115
- Hurst, 93
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 77
Haltom City, 77
Grapevine, 74
Rural Tarrant County, 70
Keller, 66
Benbrook, 61
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 39
Richland Hills, 38
Saginaw, 36
Crowley, 35
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
Kennedale, 14
River Oaks, 14
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
