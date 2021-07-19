Tarrant COVID hospitalization rate highest since March; Positive tests hit 5-month high

Tarrant County reported 210 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. COVID hospitalizations reached 8% of occupied beds, the highest rate since March 15. McClatchy

Tarrant County reported 210 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The county has reported a total of 267,435 COVID-19 cases, including 3,607 deaths and an estimated 259,465 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 27 to 278. It’s the most reported since 295 on March 10. The number has been increasing steadily since June 19. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 6% from 5% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 8% of the 3,596 occupied beds. The rate of occupied beds with COVID-19 patients increased to 8% on Sunday for the first time since March 15. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased to 4.91% from 4.20% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties. The 4.91% rate is the highest since 5.07% on March 17.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 81% from 85%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 140 to 854. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 89% from 90%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 26 to 177. Patients are using 23% of the 780 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 14.94% from 12.67% in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the highest rate since it was 15.22% on Feb. 22. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 55.8% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 49.4% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 83.2% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 76.7% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 59.5% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 51.5%.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through July 19:

Fort Worth, 1,474

Arlington, 703

Mansfield, 141

North Richland Hills, 123

Bedford, 115

Hurst, 93

White Settlement, 80

Euless, 77

Haltom City, 77

Grapevine, 74

Rural Tarrant County, 70

Keller, 66

Benbrook, 61

Watauga, 50

Azle, 47

Grand Prairie, 39

Richland Hills, 38

Saginaw, 36

Crowley, 35

Southlake, 32

Forest Hill, 30

Sansom Park, 29

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

River Oaks, 14

Kennedale, 13

Everman, 10

Edgecliff Village, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pantego, 6

unknown, 6

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

