Tarrant reports 439 new COVID cases; positivity rate has increased daily for past month
Tarrant County reported 439 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday.
It’s the fourth time in the past five days the county has reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases. The last time the county reported as many new cases in the same span was March 2-5.
The lone pandemic-related death was a Fort Worth resident.
The county has reported a total of 267,874 COVID-19 cases, including 3,608 deaths and an estimated 259,549 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 49 to 327. It’s the most reported since 342 on March 8. The number has been increasing steadily since June 19. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 7% from 6% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 9% of the 3,789 occupied beds. The rate of occupied beds with COVID-19 patients increased to 9% on Monday for the first time since March 8. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 5.23% from 4.91% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties. The 5.23% rate is the highest since 5.36% on March 16.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 81%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 22 to 876. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 90% from 89%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 14 to 191. Patients are using 25% of the 752 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 15.44% from 14.94% in the latest available seven-day average data. It’s the highest rate since it was 16.57% on Feb. 21. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 55.8% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 49.4% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 83.2% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 76.7% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 59.5% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 51.5%.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through July 20:
- Fort Worth, 1,475
- Arlington, 703
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 123
- Bedford, 115
- Hurst, 93
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 77
Haltom City, 77
Grapevine, 74
Rural Tarrant County, 70
Keller, 66
Benbrook, 61
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 39
Richland Hills, 38
Saginaw, 36
Crowley, 35
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
