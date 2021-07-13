Coronavirus
Tarrant COVID hospitalizations continue rising; no deaths reported on consecutive days
Tarrant County reported 152 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
No pandemic-related deaths were reported for the second consecutive day for the first time since June 28.
The county has reported 264,652 COVID-19 cases, including 3,598 deaths and an estimated 258,891 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 16 to 222. It’s the most reported since 226 on March 19. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 5% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and at 6% of the 3,752 occupied beds. The rate of occupied beds with COVID-19 patients increased to 6% on Saturday for the first time since March 24. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 3.63% from 3.42% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties. The 3.63% rate is the highest since 3.64% on May 11.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 78% from 81%, according to county data. There are 1,063 available hospital beds. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 87% from 85%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by seven to 176. Patients are using 22% of the 791 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 9% in the latest available seven-day average data. Before Saturday, the rate was last at 9% on March 1. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 55.2% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 48.9% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 82.9% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 76.4% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 58.9% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 50.8%.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through July 13:
- Fort Worth, 1,469
- Arlington, 703
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 123
- Bedford, 115
- Hurst, 93
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 77
Haltom City, 76
Grapevine, 74
Rural Tarrant County, 69
Keller, 66
Benbrook, 61
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 39
Richland Hills, 37
Saginaw, 36
Crowley, 34
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
