Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports most new COVID-19 cases in past 6 weeks, 2 more deaths
Tarrant County reported two COVID-19 deaths and 208 new cases on Thursday.
It’s the first time the county has reported 200 or more new cases since May 13.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 60s and a Fort Worth woman in her 80s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
The county has reported 262,995 COVID-19 cases, including 3,561 deaths and an estimated 257,472 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 10 to 118. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 2% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 3% of the 3,960 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23 and 3% or lower since May 25. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 1.96% from 2.07% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 83%, according to county data. Available hospital beds are at 818. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 89% from 86%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 22 to 191. Patients are using 24% of the 790 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 4% from 3% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 53.3% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 46.5% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 82.0% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 75.09% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 56.8% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through June 24:
- Fort Worth, 1,452
- Arlington, 693
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 123
- Bedford, 112
- Hurst, 93
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 77
Haltom City, 75
Grapevine, 72
Rural Tarrant County, 69
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 61
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 36
Saginaw, 36
Crowley, 33
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
