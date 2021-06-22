Coronavirus
Tarrant closing in on 50% vaccination rate for adults; 130 new cases reported Tuesday
Tarrant County reported 130 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday.
The lone pandemic-related death was an Arlington woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 262,715 COVID-19 cases, including 3,559 deaths and an estimated 257,279 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by six to 112. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 2% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 3% of the 3,674 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23 and 3% or lower since May 25. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 2.05% from 2.07% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 79%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased by 16 to 948. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 85% from 82%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use remained at 181. Patients are using 23% of the 788 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 3% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 53.09% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 46.2% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 81.9% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 74.9% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 56.6% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through June 22:
- Fort Worth, 1,450
- Arlington, 693
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 123
- Bedford, 112
- Hurst, 93
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 77
Haltom City, 75
Grapevine, 72
Rural Tarrant County, 69
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 61
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 36
Saginaw, 36
Crowley, 33
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
