Tarrant County reports no COVID-19 deaths, 72 new cases
Tarrant County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The county has reported 262,787 COVID-19 cases, including 3,559 deaths and an estimated 257,368 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by four to 108. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 2% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 3% of the 3,772 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23 and 3% or lower since May 25. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 2.07% from 2.05% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 83% from 79%, according to county data. Available hospital beds are at 768. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 86% from 85%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by 12 to 169. Patients are using 23% of the 748 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 3% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 53.2% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 46.3% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 81.9% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 75.01% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
More than 56.7% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through June 23:
- Fort Worth, 1,450
- Arlington, 693
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 123
- Bedford, 112
- Hurst, 93
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 77
Haltom City, 75
Grapevine, 72
Rural Tarrant County, 69
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 61
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 36
Saginaw, 36
Crowley, 33
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
