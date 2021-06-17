Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports first COVID-19 deaths in four days, 155 new cases
Tarrant County reported two COVID-19 deaths and 155 new cases on Thursday.
It’s the first pandemic-related deaths reported by the county since Sunday.
The deaths include a Saginaw man in his 60s and a Fort Worth woman in her 80s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 262,253 COVID-19 cases, including 3,545 deaths and an estimated 256,890 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by nine to 103. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 2% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 3% of the 3,785 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23 and 3% or lower since May 25. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients remained at 2.04% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 83%, according to county data. Available hospital beds increased to 788 from 771. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 86% from 87%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by 13 to 175. Patients are using 23% of the 761 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 3% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 52.5% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 45.2% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 81.6% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 74.5% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated. More than 55% of Texas’ population has been vaccinated, according to DSHS.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through June 17:
- Fort Worth, 1,446
- Arlington, 690
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 122
- Bedford, 110
- Hurst, 92
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 76
Haltom City, 74
Grapevine, 72
Rural Tarrant County, 69
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 60
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 35
Crowley, 33
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
