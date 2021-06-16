Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports no COVID-19 deaths for third consecutive day; 142 new cases
Tarrant County reported 142 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The county reported no pandemic-related deaths for the third consecutive day for the first time since at least June 2020.
Tarrant County has reported 262,098 COVID-19 cases, including 3,543 deaths and an estimated 256,768 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by one to 94. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 2% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 2% of the 3,779 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23 and 3% or lower since May 25. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 2.04% from 2.60% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 83% from 76%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased to 771 from 1,092. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 87% from 82%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use remained increased by 13 to 188. Patients are using 23% of the 814 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 3% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 52.3% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 44.9% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 81.5% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 74.3% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated. More than 55% of Texas’ population has been vaccinated, according to DSHS.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through June 16:
- Fort Worth, 1,446
- Arlington, 690
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 122
- Bedford, 110
- Hurst, 92
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 76
Haltom City, 74
Grapevine, 72
Rural Tarrant County, 69
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 60
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 35
Crowley, 33
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
