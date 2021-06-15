Coronavirus
No COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant for second straight day, fewest new cases in over a year
Tarrant County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Tuesday.
It’s the second consecutive day no pandemic-related deaths were reported, and the 44 new cases are the fewest in more than a year. It’s the first time the county has reported no COVID-19 deaths on consecutive days since May 19.
Tarrant County has reported 261,956 COVID-19 cases, including 3,543 deaths and an estimated 256,601 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by five to 95. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 2% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 3% of the 3,544 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23 and 3% or lower since May 25. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 2.60% from 1.98% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 76% from 81%, according to county data. There are 1,092 available hospital beds. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 82% from 80%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use remained at 175. Patients are using 22% of the 805 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 3% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 52.1% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 44.5% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 81.4% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 73.99% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated. More than 55% of Texas’ population has been vaccinated, according to DSHS.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through June 15:
- Fort Worth, 1,446
- Arlington, 690
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 122
- Bedford, 110
- Hurst, 92
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 76
Haltom City, 74
Grapevine, 72
Rural Tarrant County, 69
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 60
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 35
Crowley, 33
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 30
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Pantego, 6
Unknown, 6
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
