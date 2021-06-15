No COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant for second straight day, fewest new cases in over a year

Tarrant County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. It’s the fewest new cases reported in more than a year.

Tarrant County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Tuesday.

It’s the second consecutive day no pandemic-related deaths were reported, and the 44 new cases are the fewest in more than a year. It’s the first time the county has reported no COVID-19 deaths on consecutive days since May 19.

Tarrant County has reported 261,956 COVID-19 cases, including 3,543 deaths and an estimated 256,601 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by five to 95. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 2% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 3% of the 3,544 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23 and 3% or lower since May 25. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased to 2.60% from 1.98% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 76% from 81%, according to county data. There are 1,092 available hospital beds. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 82% from 80%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use remained at 175. Patients are using 22% of the 805 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 3% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 52.1% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 44.5% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 81.4% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 73.99% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated. More than 55% of Texas’ population has been vaccinated, according to DSHS.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through June 15:

Fort Worth, 1,446

Arlington, 690

Mansfield, 141

North Richland Hills, 122

Bedford, 110

Hurst, 92

White Settlement, 80

Euless, 76

Haltom City, 74

Grapevine, 72

Rural Tarrant County, 69

Keller, 65

Benbrook, 60

Watauga, 50

Azle, 47

Grand Prairie, 38

Richland Hills, 35

Saginaw, 35

Crowley, 33

Southlake, 32

Forest Hill, 30

Sansom Park, 29

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

River Oaks, 14

Kennedale, 13

Everman, 10

Edgecliff Village, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pantego, 6

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

