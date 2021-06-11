Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, 84 new cases
Tarrant County reported five COVID-19 deaths and 84 new cases on Friday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a man from rural Tarrant County in his 40s, a Hurst woman in her 50s, an Arlington woman in her 50s, an Everman in his 60s, and a Fort Worth man in his 60s. All five had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 261,719 COVID-19 cases, including 3,538 deaths and an estimated 256,226 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by three to 98. It’s the second day of declines after seven consecutive days of increases. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 2% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 3% of the 3,670 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23 and 3% or lower since May 25. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 2.04% from 2.07% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 85% from 83%, according to county data. There are 646 available hospital beds. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 87% from 88%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by six to 175. Patients are using 23% of the 777 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 3% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 51.7% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 43.7% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 81.2% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 73.6% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated. More than 54% of Texas’ population has been vaccinated, according to DSHS.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through June 11:
- Fort Worth, 1,446
- Arlington, 690
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 121
- Bedford, 110
- Hurst, 92
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 76
Haltom City, 74
Grapevine, 72
Rural Tarrant County, 68
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 60
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 35
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 10
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
