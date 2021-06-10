Coronavirus
Tarrant COVID-19 hospitalizations decline for first time in a week; 2 deaths reported
Tarrant County reported 128 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Euless man in his 50s and a Fort Worth woman in her 50s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 261,635 COVID-19 cases, including 3,533 deaths and an estimated 256,118 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by one to 101. It’s the first decline in patients since June 3. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 2% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 3% of the 3,806 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23 and 3% or lower since May 25. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 2.07% from 2.01% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 83% from 82%, according to county data. There are 786 available hospital beds. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 88% from 84%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by 12 to 181. Patients are using 23% of the 780 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 3% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 51.6% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 43.4% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 81.1% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 73.5% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated. More than 54% of Texas’ population has been vaccinated, according to DSHS.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through June 10:
- Fort Worth, 1,445
- Arlington, 689
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 121
- Bedford, 110
- Hurst, 91
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 76
Haltom City, 74
Grapevine, 72
Rural Tarrant County, 67
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 60
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 35
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 9
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
Comments