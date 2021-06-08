Coronavirus
Tarrant County COVID-19 hospitalizations increase 5th consecutive day; 2 more deaths
Tarrant County reported two COVID-19 deaths and 76 new cases on Tuesday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 60s and a Bedford woman in her 80s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 261,441 COVID-19 cases, including 3,530 deaths and an estimated 255,843 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by two to 100. It’s the fifth consecutive day the county has reported an increase. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 2% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 3% of the 3,561 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23 and 3% or lower since May 25. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 2.05% from 1.87% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 76% from 79%, according to county data. There are 1,153 available hospital beds as of Thursday. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 82% from 85% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by four to 179. Patients are using 24% of the 738 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 3% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 51.3% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 42.9% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 81.0% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 73.2% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through June 8:
- Fort Worth, 1,443
- Arlington, 689
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 121
- Bedford, 110
- Hurst, 91
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 75
Haltom City, 74
Grapevine, 72
Rural Tarrant County, 67
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 60
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 35
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 9
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
