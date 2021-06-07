Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports 103 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths, including man in his 30s
Tarrant County reported two COVID-19 deaths and 103 new cases on Monday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 30s and a Fort Worth man in his 80s. One of the two had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 261,365 COVID-19 cases, including 3,528 deaths and an estimated 255,740 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 18 to 98. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 2% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 3% of the 3,481 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased to 1.87% from 1.85% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 79% from 78%, according to county data. There are 940 available hospital beds as of Thursday. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 85% from 84% as of Sunday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 12 to 183. Patients are using 23% of the 809 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County was at 3% as of Friday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 51.2% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 42.8% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 80.9% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 73.2% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through June 7:
- Fort Worth, 1,442
- Arlington, 689
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 121
- Bedford, 109
- Hurst, 91
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 75
Haltom City, 74
Grapevine, 72
Rural Tarrant County, 67
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 60
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 35
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 9
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
