Coronavirus
COVID hospitalizations rise slightly in Tarrant County; death of woman in 30s reported
Tarrant County reported one COVID-19 death and 66 new cases on Wednesday.
The latest pandemic-related death is a Fort Worth woman in her 30s who had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 261,507 COVID-19 cases, including 3,531 deaths and an estimated 256,009 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by two to 102. It’s the sixth consecutive day the county has reported an increase. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 2% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 3% of the 3,726 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23 and 3% or lower since May 25. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 2.01% from 2.05% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 82% from 76%, according to county data. There are 806 available hospital beds. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 84% from 82%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 14 to 193. Patients are using 25% of the 780 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 3% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 51.3% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 42.9% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 81.0% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 73.2% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated. More than 54% of Texas’ population has been vaccinated, according to DSHS.
Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through June 9:
- Fort Worth, 1,444
- Arlington, 689
- Mansfield, 141
- North Richland Hills, 121
- Bedford, 110
- Hurst, 91
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 75
Haltom City, 74
Grapevine, 72
Rural Tarrant County, 67
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 60
Watauga, 50
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 35
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Everman, 9
Edgecliff Village, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
