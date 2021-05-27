Tarrant County announces pop-up vaccine clinic at Sundance Square Pavilion

Tarrant County residents will have the opportunity to get COVID-19 vaccines in the Sundance Square Pavilion on Friday, according to a news release.

The county will be offering all three vaccine brands at the event.

A free pop-up clinic set to operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. will be offering shots of Pfizer to residents 12 years and older and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to residents 18 and older, according to the release.

Anybody driving to downtown Fort Worth for a vaccine shot can find free parking at Sundance Square Garages No. 3, 345 W. 3rd St., and No. 4, at 201 W. 6th St.

The clinic will be available every Friday for the next six weeks, according to the release.

No appointments will be required and residents will complete registration for the vaccine on-site.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 49.15% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 40.31% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 80.16% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose and 71.81% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.