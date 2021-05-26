Coronavirus
Tarrant County COVID-19 positivity rate increases for first time since May 10
Tarrant County reported 84 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday.
The latest pandemic-related death is a Fort Worth woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 260,495 COVID-19 cases, including 3,495 deaths and an estimated 254,077 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by eight to 131. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,826 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly 2.69% from 2.76% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 80%, according to county data. There are 954 available hospital beds as of Tuesday. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 87% from 78% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by nine to 204. Patients are using 23% of the 881 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 5% from 4% for the first time since May 10, as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 48.9% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 40.1% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 80.1% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose and 71.7% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through May 26:
- Fort Worth, 1,427
- Arlington, 682
- Mansfield, 140
- North Richland Hills, 120
- Bedford, 108
- Hurst, 89
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 75
Haltom City, 73
Grapevine, 71
Rural Tarrant County, 67
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 60
Watauga, 49
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 34
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Edgecliff Village, 7
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
Comments