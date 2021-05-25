Tarrant County reports no COVID-19 deaths for fourth time in two weeks; 147 new cases

Tarrant County reported 147 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Tuesday. AP

Tarrant County reported 147 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Tuesday.

The county has reported no pandemic-related deaths four times since May 11.

Tarrant County has reported 260,411 COVID-19 cases, including 3,494 deaths and an estimated 253,860 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 11 to 139. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,716 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 2.76% from 2.69% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 80% from 83%, according to county data. There are 880 available hospital beds as of Monday. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 78% from 83% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by three to 195. Patients are using 26% of the 760 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 4% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 48.9% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 40.1% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 80.1% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose and 71.7% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data.



Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through May 25:

Fort Worth, 1,426

Arlington, 682

Mansfield, 140

North Richland Hills, 120

Bedford, 108

Hurst, 89

White Settlement, 80

Euless, 75

Haltom City, 73

Grapevine, 71

Rural Tarrant County, 67

Keller, 65

Benbrook, 60

Watauga, 49

Azle, 47

Grand Prairie, 38

Richland Hills, 35

Saginaw, 34

Crowley, 32

Southlake, 32

Forest Hill, 29

Sansom Park, 29

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

River Oaks, 14

Kennedale, 13

Edgecliff Village, 7

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Unknown, 6

Pantego, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.


