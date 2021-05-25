Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports no COVID-19 deaths for fourth time in two weeks; 147 new cases
Tarrant County reported 147 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Tuesday.
The county has reported no pandemic-related deaths four times since May 11.
Tarrant County has reported 260,411 COVID-19 cases, including 3,494 deaths and an estimated 253,860 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 11 to 139. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,716 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 2.76% from 2.69% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 80% from 83%, according to county data. There are 880 available hospital beds as of Monday. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 78% from 83% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by three to 195. Patients are using 26% of the 760 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 4% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 48.9% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 40.1% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 80.1% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose and 71.7% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through May 25:
- Fort Worth, 1,426
- Arlington, 682
- Mansfield, 140
- North Richland Hills, 120
- Bedford, 108
- Hurst, 89
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 75
Haltom City, 73
Grapevine, 71
Rural Tarrant County, 67
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 60
Watauga, 49
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 34
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Edgecliff Village, 7
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
