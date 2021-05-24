Coronavirus
Man, 30, among 4 COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County; Hospitalizations decrease to near low
Tarrant County reported four COVID-19 deaths and 106 new cases on Monday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Haltom City man in his 30s, a Benbrook man in his 60s, and Fort Worth men in their 70s and 80s.
All four had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 260,264 COVID-19 cases, including 3,494 deaths and an estimated 253,745 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 20 to 128. That’s the fewest confirmed COVID-19 patients in the county since 123 on April 19, 2020. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,517 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 2.69% from 2.76% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 80% from 83%, according to county data. There are 880 available hospital beds as of Monday. The pandemic low was 661 on Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 83% from 88% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 19 to 192. Patients are using 24% of the 804 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 4% from 5% as of Friday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 48.5% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 39.7% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 79.9% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose and 71.5% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through May 24:
- Fort Worth, 1,426
- Arlington, 682
- Mansfield, 140
- North Richland Hills, 120
- Bedford, 108
- Hurst, 89
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 75
Haltom City, 73
Grapevine, 71
Rural Tarrant County, 67
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 60
Watauga, 49
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 34
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 32
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Edgecliff Village, 7
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
