Tarrant County reports 13 COVID-19 deaths over weekend, including 10 on Saturday

Tarrant County reported 13 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, including 10 on Saturday, the most for a single-day since May 8. AP

Tarrant County reported 10 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday and three more on Sunday, along with a combined 209 new cases the past two days.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a Hurst man in his 60s, a rural Tarrant County man in his 60s, a Benbrook man in his 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a Haltom City woman in her 70s, a Bedford woman in her 70s, a Mansfield woman in her 70s, a Fort Worth woman in her 80s, a Grapevine woman in her 80s, a Saginaw woman in her 80s, a Southlake woman in her 80s, and a Fort Worth man older than 90.

All 13 had underlying health conditions, according to officials. The 10 deaths reported Saturday are a single-day high since 12 were reported on May 8.

Tarrant County has confirmed 260,158 COVID-19 cases, including 3,490 deaths and an estimated 253,612 recoveries.

The county does not update hospital capacity, positive tests and other data on the weekends. Those updates resume Monday.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 48.5% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 39.7% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 79.9% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose and 71.5% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.