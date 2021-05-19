Coronavirus
No COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County on consecutive days for first time since October
Tarrant County reported 113 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths for the second consecutive day.
The county has reported no pandemic-related deaths three times since May 11. It’s the first time the county has reported no pandemic-related deaths on consecutive days since Oct. 19.
Tarrant County has reported 259,697 COVID-19 cases, including 3,472 deaths and an estimated 252,801 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients dropped to 148 from 156. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,769 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.07% from 3.03% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 81% from 78%, according to county data. Total available hospital beds were at 893 as of Wednesday. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 89% from 80% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by six to 188. Patients are using 23% of the 815 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 4% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 46.9% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 38.2% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 79.3% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose and 70.5% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through May 19:
- Fort Worth, 1,417
- Arlington, 680
- Mansfield, 139
- North Richland Hills, 120
- Bedford, 107
- Hurst, 88
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 75
Haltom City, 71
Grapevine, 70
Rural Tarrant County, 66
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 58
Watauga, 49
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 31
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Edgecliff Village, 7
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
