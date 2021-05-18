Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports no COVID-19 deaths for second time in week
Tarrant County reported no COVID-19 deaths and 137 new cases on Tuesday.
It’s the second time since May 11 the county has reported zero COVID-19 deaths and the first time no COVID-related deaths were reported twice in an eight-day span since November.
Tarrant County has reported 259,584 COVID-19 cases, including 3,472 deaths and an estimated 252,579 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients remained at 156. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 4% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,597 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.03% from 2.96% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 78% from 81%, according to county data. Total available hospital beds were at 893 as of Sunday. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 80% from 85% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 20 to 194. Patients are using 24% of the 792 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 4% as of Saturday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 45.8% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 37.4% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 76.2% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose and 68.4% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through May 18:
- Fort Worth, 1,417
- Arlington, 680
- Mansfield, 139
- North Richland Hills, 120
- Bedford, 107
- Hurst, 88
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 75
Haltom City, 71
Grapevine, 70
Rural Tarrant County, 66
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 58
Watauga, 49
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 31
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Edgecliff Village, 7
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
