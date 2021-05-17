Tarrant reports fewest new COVID-19 cases since March 8; 40% of adults fully vaccinated

Tarrant County reported one COVID-19 death and 87 new cases. McClatchy

The 87 new cases are the fewest since 85 were reported on March 8. It’s the third time fewer than 100 new cases were reported in May.

The latest pandemic-related death is a Grapevine woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County has reported 259,447 COVID-19 cases, including 3,472 deaths and an estimated 252,449 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients are at 156. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 4% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,199 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 2.96% from 2.93% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 78% from 81%, according to county data. Total available hospital beds were at 893 as of Sunday. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 85% from 86% as of Sunday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use is at 174. Patients are using 25% of the 687 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 4% as of Thursday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 48.7% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 39.7% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 76.6% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose and 68.1% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data. Open



Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through May 17:

Fort Worth, 1,417

Arlington, 680

Mansfield, 139

North Richland Hills, 120

Bedford, 107

Hurst, 88

White Settlement, 80

Euless, 75

Haltom City, 71

Grapevine, 70

Rural Tarrant County, 66

Keller, 65

Benbrook, 58

Watauga, 49

Azle, 47

Grand Prairie, 38

Richland Hills, 35

Saginaw, 33

Crowley, 32

Southlake, 31

Forest Hill, 29

Sansom Park, 29

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

River Oaks, 14

Kennedale, 13

Edgecliff Village, 7

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Unknown, 6

Pantego, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

