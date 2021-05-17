Coronavirus
Tarrant reports fewest new COVID-19 cases since March 8; 40% of adults fully vaccinated
Tarrant County reported one COVID-19 death and 87 new cases on Monday.
The 87 new cases are the fewest since 85 were reported on March 8. It’s the third time fewer than 100 new cases were reported in May.
The latest pandemic-related death is a Grapevine woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County has reported 259,447 COVID-19 cases, including 3,472 deaths and an estimated 252,449 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients are at 156. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 4% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,199 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 2.96% from 2.93% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 78% from 81%, according to county data. Total available hospital beds were at 893 as of Sunday. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 85% from 86% as of Sunday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use is at 174. Patients are using 25% of the 687 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 4% as of Thursday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 48.7% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 39.7% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 76.6% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose and 68.1% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through May 17:
- Fort Worth, 1,417
- Arlington, 680
- Mansfield, 139
- North Richland Hills, 120
- Bedford, 107
- Hurst, 88
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 75
Haltom City, 71
Grapevine, 70
Rural Tarrant County, 66
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 58
Watauga, 49
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 31
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Edgecliff Village, 7
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
