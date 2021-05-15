Tarrant County public health authorities report 2 novel coronavirus deaths, 118 cases

Public health authorities in Tarrant County on Saturday reported the COVID-19 deaths of two people and 118 new coronavirus cases.

The people whose deaths Tarrant County Public Health reported were a man from Fort Worth in his 80s and a man from Arlington in his 70s.

Both had underlying health conditions, the public health department said.

Tarrant County has reported 259,213 COVID-19 cases, including 3,469 deaths and an estimated 252,093 recoveries.

As of Saturday, 48.34% of Tarrant County residents aged 16 or older had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 39.25% of residents 16 or older had been fully vaccinated, according to Texas Department of State Health Services.

The department also reported that 76.48% of Tarrant residents 65 or older had received at least one dose, and 67.87% of residents 65 or older had been fully vaccinated.