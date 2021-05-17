Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County offers programs for the unemployed and under-employed. Federal unemployment benefits are ending in June. pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday.

The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.

“The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said in a statement.. “According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the number of job openings in Texas is almost identical to the number of Texans who are receiving unemployment benefits. That assessment does not include the voluminous jobs that typically are not listed, like construction and restaurant jobs. In fact, there are nearly 60 percent more jobs open (and listed) in Texas today than there was in February 2020, the month before the Pandemic hit Texas.”