Tarrant County reports 4 COVID-19 deaths, 102 new cases
Tarrant County reported four COVID-19 deaths and 102 new cases on Friday.
The four COVID deaths are the most since nine were reported on May 14.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Arlington woman in her 40s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, and a Fort Worth man in his 80s. One of the four did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 259,949 COVID-19 cases, including 3,477 deaths and an estimated 253,218 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by three to 148. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,909 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 2.76% from 2.74% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 83% from 81%, according to county data. Total available hospital beds were at 794 as of Thursday. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 88% from 83% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 16 to 211. Patients are using 27% of the 775 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 5% from 4% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 47.99% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 39.2% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 79.7% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose and 71.1% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through May 21:
- Fort Worth, 1,420
- Arlington, 682
- Mansfield, 139
- North Richland Hills, 120
- Bedford, 107
- Hurst, 88
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 75
Haltom City, 71
Grapevine, 70
Rural Tarrant County, 66
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 58
Watauga, 49
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 31
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Edgecliff Village, 7
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
