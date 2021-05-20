Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports COVID-19 death of woman in her 40s; 150 new cases
Tarrant County reported 150 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Thursday.
The lone COVID-related death is a Fort Worth woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions, according to officials. It’s the first pandemic-related death reported in the county in three days.
Tarrant County has reported 259,847 COVID-19 cases, including 3,473 deaths and an estimated 253,020 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by three to 151. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,832 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 2.74% from 3.07% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. It’s the lowest rate since it was 2.73% on May 1.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 81% from 78%, according to county data. Total available hospital beds were at 893 as of Wednesday. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 83% from 89% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by seven to 195. Patients are using 26% of the 760 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 4% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 47.5% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 38.7% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 79.5% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose and 70.8% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through May 20:
- Fort Worth, 1,418
- Arlington, 680
- Mansfield, 139
- North Richland Hills, 120
- Bedford, 107
- Hurst, 88
White Settlement, 80
Euless, 75
Haltom City, 71
Grapevine, 70
Rural Tarrant County, 66
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 58
Watauga, 49
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 38
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 31
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 29
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Edgecliff Village, 7
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
