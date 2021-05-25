A COVID-19 vaccination clinic set to open on Sundance Square this week

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site will open on Sundance Square on Friday, officials said Tuesday.

The site will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays for the next six weeks, said Vinny Taneja, the county’s public health director. The site will be at 413 Main St. and will administer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. The county still operates sites at the Resource Connection, Hurst Conference Center and the Tim Curry Building.

People can see which vaccination site is closest to them on the county’s website or by calling 817-248-6299.

The new site was announced as the county looks to phase out mass vaccination sites and instead bring the vaccine to communities. Communities and organizations can to host a clinic on the county’s website.

Because of waning vaccination demand and an effort to continue reaching minority communities, UNT Health Science Center closed its vaccination sites in Saginaw and Stop Six. Instead officials expect to start pop-up vaccination sites in high-traffic areas such as grocery stores.