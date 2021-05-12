Tarrant County reports one new COVID death, a man from Fort Worth in his 40s

Tarrant County reported on Wednesday 174 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

The person whose death Tarrant County Public Health reported was a man from Fort Worth in his 40s who had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County has reported 258,693 COVID-19 cases, including 3,457 deaths and an estimated 251,473 recoveries.

As of Wednesday, 470,867 Tarrant County residents, 22% of the population, have been fully vaccinated. Residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose number 592,405, about 28% of the population. The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.

Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open

