Tarrant County to open two more COVID-19 vaccination sites on Wednesday

Tarrant County will open two COVID-19 vaccination sites on Wednesday.

A drive-thru site will open in White Settlement in the parking lot of the Splash Dayz Water Park. The site at 405 N. Las Vegas Trail will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The other site will open in the Jury Selection Room at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center. The site will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Walk-ins are welcome for all county sites, but people still will need to register on-site. To register beforehand at any Tarrant County vaccine site, visit the county’s website or call 817-248-6299.