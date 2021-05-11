Tarrant County ready to vaccinate children against COVID once CDC gives approval

Tarrant County officials expect to start vaccinating children 12 to 15 against COVID-19 on Thursday after federal agencies give the final green light.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday expanded emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to include children 12 to 15. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet Wednesday to give the final say if the vaccine should be used on children.

Vinny Taneja, the county’s public health director, said he expects that the CDC will recommend providers start vaccinating children with the Pfizer vaccine. Taneja encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated.

“They can still, you know, replicate the virus and give it to others,” he said. “Why risk that chance of having the disease continue on in our community?”

Every county site is open for walk-ins. Parents should be with their children if they go to a vaccination site, Taneja said. Vaccination sites are listed on the county’s website.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said he hopes the percentage of fully vaccinated people in the county rises once this new group gets vaccinated. Just under 38% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated, and 48% have received at least one dose, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Demand for the vaccine has sharply fallen, causing concerns about how much longer it would take to reach herd immunity.