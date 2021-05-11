Tarrant County authorities report fewer than 100 novel coronavirus cases, no deaths

Public health authorities in Tarrant County on Tuesday reported 96 COVID-19 cases and no coronavirus deaths.

The authorities have reported a total of 258,519 COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County that have included 3,456 deaths and an estimated 251,253 recoveries.

Forty-six percent of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 36.1% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. DSHS also reported that 75.2% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 66.2% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.