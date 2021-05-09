Four more COVID-19 deaths, 122 new cases for Tarrant County

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, a Mansfield man in his 70s, and a Sansom Park man in his 80s. All four had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has confirmed 258,237 COVID-19 cases, including 3,458 deaths and an estimated 250,914 recoveries.
The county does not update hospital capacity, positive tests and other data on the weekends. Those updates resume Monday.
Tarrant County Vaccinated
Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data.
Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Tarrant County hospital capacity
Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Tarrant County COVID-19 trends
Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.
Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
Comments