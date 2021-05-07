Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports its most daily COVID-19 deaths in nearly a month; 110 new cases
Tarrant County reported eight COVID-19 deaths and 110 new cases on Friday.
The eight COVID deaths are the most since 11 were reported April 9.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Arlington man in his 40s, a Watauga woman in her 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, an Arlington man in his 60s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, a Euless woman in her 80s, a White Settlement man in his 80s, and a Fort Worth man older than 90. All eight had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 257,959 COVID-19 cases, including 3,438 deaths and an estimated 250,486 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 12 to 164. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,812 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.19% from 3.17% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 79% from 82%, according to county data. Total available hospital beds increased by 147 to 983. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 86% from 87% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by 22 to 198. Patients are using 25% of the 781 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 6% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 46.4% of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 36.1% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated.
DSHS also reports that 75.2% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose and 66.2% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.
Tarrant County vaccination data, which is used below, doesn’t include residents who were vaccinated in another county.
As of Wednesday, 437,690 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to county data. That’s an increase of 39,612 since last week. That’s 21% of the population. There are 578,826 residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, up 18,615 from last week. That’s 28% of the population.
Of those vaccinated, 63% are white, 11% are Black, 9% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 11% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 6% of cases. According to the county’s ethnicity data, 12% of Hispanic or Latino residents have been vaccinated.
The county reports that of those vaccinated, 54% are female, 44% are male and 2% gender was not reported.
The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through May 7:
- Fort Worth, 1,406
- Arlington, 671
- Mansfield, 138
- North Richland Hills, 119
- Bedford, 104
Hurst, 88
White Settlement, 79
Euless, 74
Haltom City, 70
Grapevine, 68
Rural Tarrant County, 66
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 58
Watauga, 49
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 35
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 31
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Edgecliff Village, 7
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
