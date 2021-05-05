Coronavirus
Tarrant adds 40,000 residents fully vaccinated against COVID; 28% got at least 1st shot
Tarrant County reported 136 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include an Arlington man in his 20s and a Benbrook man in his 50s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 257,609 COVID-19 cases, including 3,427 deaths and an estimated 250,028 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by one to 153. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,801 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.24% from 3.03% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 79% from 76%, according to county data. Total available hospital beds decreased by 135 to 1,038. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 85% from 82% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by 12 to 193. Patients are using 23% of the 829 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 6% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
As of Wednesday, 437,690 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to county data. That’s an increase of 39,612 since last week. That’s 21% of the population. There are 578,826 residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, up 18,615 from last week. That’s 28% of the population.
Of those vaccinated, 63% are white, 11% are Black, 9% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 11% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 6% of cases. According to the county’s ethnicity data, 12% of Hispanic or Latino residents have been vaccinated.
The county reports that of those vaccinated, 54% are female, 44% are male and 2% gender was not reported.
The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through May 5:
- Fort Worth, 1,404
- Arlington, 666
- Mansfield, 138
- North Richland Hills, 119
- Bedford, 104
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 73
Haltom City, 70
Grapevine, 68
Rural Tarrant County, 66
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 58
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 35
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 31
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Edgecliff Village, 7
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
