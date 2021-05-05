TCU police officer who led ‘life of service’ dies of COVID, obituary says

A TCU police officer with a long career in law enforcement and the Army died Saturday of complications from the coronavirus, according to an obituary shared on social media.

David A. Marshall, 61, of Parker County, was a corporal with the university police department. He started as a police officer with the Fort Worth Police Department in July 1985, the obituary notes. He retired after reaching the rank of sergeant in 2014.

Marshall went to work for TCU shortly after that time, and continued in the job until his death on Saturday, according to the obituary.

He died “from a combination of the effects of COVID-19 and several on-duty injuries as a police officer,” the obituary states. It’s unclear what injuries the obituary is referring to, and how they contributed to his death.

TCU didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Marshall is survived by his wife, Kathy Marshall; daughter Courtney George; daughter Tori Fincher; son Stephan Marshall; mother Carolyn Glover; and brothers Stephan and John Marshall, according to the obituary. He additionally leaves behind two grandsons and his children’s spouses, as well as “countless relatives and friends.”

Marshall was married to Kathy for 33 years, according to the obituary. He enjoyed traveling, especially taking vacations with his family, and was “always happy and had an infectious smile,” the obituary says.

The obituary notes, “He will be sorely missed.”

In addition to working with the TCU and Fort Worth police departments, he was a one-time deputy sheriff in La Plata County in Colorado as well as an Army veteran, according to the obituary. He led “a life of service,” the obituary says.

A celebration of life for Marshall is set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial in Trinity Park, at 2201 W. 7th St. The obituary says all are welcome.