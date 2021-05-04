Tarrant County to open large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site at UT Arlington on Wednesday

Tarrant County in partnership with UNT HSC will open a vaccination site on UT Arlington’s campus on Wednesday.

The site will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday until at least the end of June, according to a press release. Vaccinations will be by appointment, but walk-ins are welcome between 4 and 5 p.m. The site will be located at UTA’s Physical Education Building at 801 Greek Row Dr. Parking will be available on Lot 30 adjacent to the Physical Education Building. For the first couple of weeks, the site will administer Pfizer doses.

People can register to receive the vaccine at UTA or other locations across the county on the county’s website or by calling the COVID-19 hot line at 817-248-6299. UTA employees and students are also receiving vaccine prioritization at Texas Health Resource Clinics. Employees and students can register on the Texas Health website.

The need for another large-scale vaccination site comes after the Arlington Fire Department stopped its federally-backed vaccination efforts at AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field on April 19 because of dwindling demand for the vaccine across the county.

But, UNT HSC officials indicated Tuesday that the UTA location would be the last large-scale vaccination site it would erect as officials believe the next phase in vaccinations is pop-up and mobile clinics in minority communities. UNT HSC has opened four vaccination sites and administered more than 13,000 doses since the county tapped it to handle vaccinations, specifically those in hard-to-reach communities.

As of Tuesday, more than 1.1 million doses have been administered but only 27% have been fully vaccinated.