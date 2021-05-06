Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports its most COVID-19 deaths in past week; 240 new cases
Tarrant County reported 240 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Thursday.
It’s the third time in the past seven days the county has reported more than 200 new COVID cases. The three deaths are the most since six on April 29.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Hurst woman in her 60s and an Arlington man and woman in their 80s. All three had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 257,849 COVID-19 cases, including 3,430 deaths and an estimated 250,281 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by one to 152. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,805 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 3.17% from 3.24% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 82% from 79%, according to county data. Total available hospital beds decreased by 202 to 836. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 87% from 85% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by 17 to 176. Patients are using 23% of the 779 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 6% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
As of Wednesday, 437,690 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to county data. That’s an increase of 39,612 since last week. That’s 21% of the population. There are 578,826 residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, up 18,615 from last week. That’s 28% of the population.
Of those vaccinated, 63% are white, 11% are Black, 9% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 11% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 6% of cases. According to the county’s ethnicity data, 12% of Hispanic or Latino residents have been vaccinated.
The county reports that of those vaccinated, 54% are female, 44% are male and 2% gender was not reported.
The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through May 6:
- Fort Worth, 1,404
- Arlington, 668
- Mansfield, 138
- North Richland Hills, 119
- Bedford, 104
Hurst, 88
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 73
Haltom City, 70
Grapevine, 68
Rural Tarrant County, 66
Keller, 65
Benbrook, 58
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Grand Prairie, 35
Richland Hills, 35
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 31
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
River Oaks, 14
Kennedale, 13
Edgecliff Village, 7
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
