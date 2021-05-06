Tarrant County reports its most COVID-19 deaths in past week; 240 new cases

Tarrant County reported 240 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Thursday.

It’s the third time in the past seven days the county has reported more than 200 new COVID cases. The three deaths are the most since six on April 29.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Hurst woman in her 60s and an Arlington man and woman in their 80s. All three had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 257,849 COVID-19 cases, including 3,430 deaths and an estimated 250,281 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by one to 152. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,805 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 3.17% from 3.24% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 82% from 79%, according to county data. Total available hospital beds decreased by 202 to 836. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 87% from 85% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 17 to 176. Patients are using 23% of the 779 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 6% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

As of Wednesday, 437,690 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to county data. That’s an increase of 39,612 since last week. That’s 21% of the population. There are 578,826 residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, up 18,615 from last week. That’s 28% of the population.

Of those vaccinated, 63% are white, 11% are Black, 9% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 11% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 6% of cases. According to the county’s ethnicity data, 12% of Hispanic or Latino residents have been vaccinated.

The county reports that of those vaccinated, 54% are female, 44% are male and 2% gender was not reported.

The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.

Tarrant County Vaccinated Map shows the percent of residents receiving at least one dose of vaccine in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. Tarrant County Public Health provides the data.



Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through May 6:

Fort Worth, 1,404

Arlington, 668

Mansfield, 138

North Richland Hills, 119

Bedford, 104

Hurst, 88

White Settlement, 78

Euless, 73

Haltom City, 70

Grapevine, 68

Rural Tarrant County, 66

Keller, 65

Benbrook, 58

Watauga, 48

Azle, 47

Grand Prairie, 35

Richland Hills, 35

Saginaw, 33

Crowley, 32

Southlake, 31

Forest Hill, 29

Sansom Park, 28

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

River Oaks, 14

Kennedale, 13

Edgecliff Village, 7

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Unknown, 6

Pantego, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA.


