Tarrant County authorities report 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 156 novel coronavirus cases

Public health authorities in Tarrant County on Saturday reported the COVID-19 deaths of 12 people and 156 new coronavirus cases.

Tarrant County Public Health had not on Saturday afternoon released the ages or residence cities for the people whose deaths it reported or said which of the people suffered from underlying health conditions.

There have been 258,115 COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County since the pandemic began, including 3,450 deaths.

An estimated total of 250,695 people in Tarrant County have recovered.

Forty-six percent of Tarrant County residents 16 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 36.1% of residents 16 or older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. DSHS also reported that 75.2% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 66.2% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.