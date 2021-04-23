Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports 174 new COVID-19 cases, death of woman in her 40s
Tarrant County reported 174 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday.
The lone pandemic-related death is a Fort Worth woman in her 40s who had underlying health conditions, according to officials. There have been 10 combined COVID-related deaths in the past five days.
Tarrant County has reported 255,309 COVID-19 cases, including 3,383 deaths and an estimated 247,705 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by nine to 147. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,684 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 3.32% from 3.39% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 77% from 76% according to county data. Total available hospital beds decreased by 63 to 1,079. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 86% from 85% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by five to 179. Patients are using 23% of the 774 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 6% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
As of Wednesday, 356,206 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s 17% of the population. Residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose number 542,708, or 26%.
Of those vaccinated, 64% are white, 10% are Black, 9% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 10% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 7% of cases. The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 23:
- Fort Worth, 1,388
- Arlington, 656
- Mansfield, 136
- North Richland Hills, 117
- Bedford, 102
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 70
Haltom City, 68
Grapevine, 67
Keller, 65
Rural Tarrant County, 65
Benbrook, 57
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Richland Hills, 35
Grand Prairie, 34
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 30
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 13
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Edgecliff Village, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
