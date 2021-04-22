Coronavirus
Tarrant County confirms most new COVID-19 cases in a week; 3 deaths reported
Tarrant County reported 246 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Thursday.
The 246 new cases are the most since 282 on April 15.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 70s and a North Richland Hills man in his 80s. All three had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 255,309 COVID-19 cases, including 3,382 deaths and an estimated 247,557 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by three to 156. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,717 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 3.39% from 3.66% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 76% according to county data. Total available hospital beds decreased by 42 to 1,142. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 85% from 84% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by nine to 184. Patients are using 23% of the 789 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County dropped to 6% from 7% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
As of Wednesday, 356,206 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s 17% of the population. Residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose number 542,708, or 26%.
Of those vaccinated, 64% are white, 10% are Black, 9% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 10% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 7% of cases. The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 22:
- Fort Worth, 1,387
- Arlington, 656
- Mansfield, 136
- North Richland Hills, 117
- Bedford, 102
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 70
Haltom City, 68
Grapevine, 67
Keller, 65
Rural Tarrant County, 65
Benbrook, 57
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Richland Hills, 35
Grand Prairie, 34
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 30
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 13
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Edgecliff Village, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
