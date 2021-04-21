Coronavirus
Tarrant County COVID-19 cases stay low; More than 350,000 residents fully vaccinated
Tarrant County reported 148 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday.
The lone pandemic-related death was a Southlake man in his 60s who had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 255,063 COVID-19 cases, including 3,379 deaths and an estimated 247,343 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by six to 159. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,679 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.66% from 3.47% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 76% from 75% according to county data. Total hospital beds available decreased by three to 1,184. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 84% from 81% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by seven to 193. Patients are using 24% of the 817 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 7% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
As of Wednesday, 356,206 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s 17% of the population. Residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose number 542,708, or 26%.
Of those vaccinated, 64% are white, 10% are Black, 9% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 10% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 7% of cases. The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 21:
- Fort Worth, 1,385
- Arlington, 656
- Mansfield, 136
- North Richland Hills, 116
- Bedford, 102
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 70
Haltom City, 68
Grapevine, 67
Keller, 65
Rural Tarrant County, 65
Benbrook, 57
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Richland Hills, 35
Grand Prairie, 34
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Southlake, 30
Forest Hill, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 13
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Edgecliff Village, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
Comments