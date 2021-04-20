Tarrant County reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for sixth time in past 10 days

Tarrant County reported 192 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday.

The county has reported fewer than 200 new COVID cases for the past three days and six of the past 10 days.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s and a Fort Worth man in his 80s. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 254,915 COVID-19 cases, including 3,378 deaths and an estimated 247,126 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 13 to 165. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,431 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.47% from 3.42% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 75% according to county data. Total hospital beds available increased by 65 to 1,187 .

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 81% from 82% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by eight to 200. Patients are using 27% of the 818 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 7% from 6% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

As of Wednesday, 319,580 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s 15% of the population. Residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose number 508,951, or 24%.

Of those vaccinated, 64% are white, 10% are Black, 8% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 10% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 7% of cases. The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 20:

Fort Worth, 1,385

Arlington, 656

Mansfield, 136

North Richland Hills, 116

Bedford, 102

Hurst, 87

White Settlement, 78

Euless, 70

Haltom City, 68

Grapevine, 67

Keller, 65

Rural Tarrant County, 65

Benbrook, 57

Watauga, 48

Azle, 47

Richland Hills, 35

Grand Prairie, 34

Saginaw, 33

Crowley, 32

Forest Hill, 29

Southlake, 29

Sansom Park, 28

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

Kennedale, 13

River Oaks, 13

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Edgecliff Village, 6

Unknown, 6

Pantego, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

