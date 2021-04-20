Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases for sixth time in past 10 days
Tarrant County reported 192 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Tuesday.
The county has reported fewer than 200 new COVID cases for the past three days and six of the past 10 days.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s and a Fort Worth man in his 80s. All had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 254,915 COVID-19 cases, including 3,378 deaths and an estimated 247,126 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 13 to 165. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,431 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.47% from 3.42% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 75% according to county data. Total hospital beds available increased by 65 to 1,187 .
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 81% from 82% as of Monday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by eight to 200. Patients are using 27% of the 818 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 7% from 6% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
As of Wednesday, 319,580 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s 15% of the population. Residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose number 508,951, or 24%.
Of those vaccinated, 64% are white, 10% are Black, 8% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 10% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 7% of cases. The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 20:
- Fort Worth, 1,385
- Arlington, 656
- Mansfield, 136
- North Richland Hills, 116
- Bedford, 102
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 70
Haltom City, 68
Grapevine, 67
Keller, 65
Rural Tarrant County, 65
Benbrook, 57
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Richland Hills, 35
Grand Prairie, 34
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Forest Hill, 29
Southlake, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 13
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Edgecliff Village, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
Comments