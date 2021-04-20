Texas health officials aim COVID-19 vaccine ad campaign at reluctant minority groups

Dr. Farris Blount Jr. of Houston is one of several experts encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations in a $1.5 million ad campaign by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Special to the Star-Telegram

Texas state officials are aiming a $1.5 million television and radio campaign to encourage minority groups to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Texas Department of State Health Services launched the campaign on Monday. It features Black and Hispanic doctors explaining the importance of the vaccine, including Dr. Farris Blount, of Houston, and Dr. Emilie Prot, of Harlingen.

In Tarrant County, minority groups make up less than 30% of those vaccinated. Whites make up 64%. Seven percent did not report race. Overall, about 24% of Tarrant residents have received at least one vaccine dose as of last Wednesday, the last available updated data.

“Our research shows that individual health care professionals are the most trusted voices for people deciding whether to get vaccinated,” DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said in a release. “Over the coming weeks we will continue to share messages encouraging various communities to get vaccinated.”

Hellerstedt also said officials are relying on trusted voices in minority communities to “speak up” and make sure people realize the vaccines are “safe, effective and the best way to end the pandemic and restore normalcy.”

DSHS also announced it’s opening the first of 22 parking lot pop-up events around the state. The four-hour events will be hosted in Walmart parking lots over the next couple of weeks. The first three include Austin on Thursday, Houston on Friday, and Beaumont on Saturday.