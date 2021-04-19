Coronavirus
Tarrant County reports fewest new COVID-19 cases since March 26; deaths remain low
Tarrant County reported one COVID-19 death and 133 new cases on Monday.
The 133 new cases are the fewest since 100 were reported on March 26.
The county reported one COVID-related death for the fourth time in the past nine days.
The latest pandemic-related death was a Fort Worth woman in her 80s who had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 254,188 COVID-19 cases, including 3,375 deaths and an estimated 246,970 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by nine to 152. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 5% of the 3,304 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 3.42% from 3.50% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy decreased to 75% from 78% according to county data. The county has 1,122 total hospital beds available.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 82% from 86% as of Sunday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use increased by three to 208. Patients are using 27% of the 777 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County dropped to 6% from 7% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
As of Wednesday, 319,580 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s 15% of the population. Residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose number 508,951, or 24%.
Of those vaccinated, 64% are white, 10% are Black, 8% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 10% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 7% of cases. The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 19:
- Fort Worth, 1,382
- Arlington, 656
- Mansfield, 136
- North Richland Hills, 116
- Bedford, 102
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 70
Haltom City, 68
Grapevine, 67
Keller, 65
Rural Tarrant County, 65
Benbrook, 57
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Richland Hills, 35
Grand Prairie, 34
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Forest Hill, 29
Southlake, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 13
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Edgecliff Village, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
