Tarrant County COVID hospitalization rate has remained at 4% or lower for past month
Tarrant County reported 234 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 60s, and an Edgecliff Village man in his 70s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 254,188 COVID-19 cases, including 3,371 deaths and an estimated 246,458 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by six to 163. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,819 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients increased slightly to 3.50% from 3.39% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 78% from 77% according to county data.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 86% from 83% as of Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by 12 to 205. Patients are using 25% of the 817 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 7% as of Tuesday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
As of Wednesday, 319,580 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s 15% of the population. Residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose number 508,951, or 24%.
Of those vaccinated, 64% are white, 10% are Black, 8% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 10% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 7% of cases. The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 16:
- Fort Worth, 1,378
- Arlington, 656
- Mansfield, 136
- North Richland Hills, 116
- Bedford, 102
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 70
Haltom City, 68
Grapevine, 67
Keller, 65
Rural Tarrant County, 65
Benbrook, 57
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Richland Hills, 35
Grand Prairie, 34
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Forest Hill, 29
Southlake, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 13
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Edgecliff Village, 6
Unknown, 6
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
