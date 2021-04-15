Coronavirus
Latest Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths include men in their 20s, 30s
Tarrant County reported four COVID-19 deaths and 282 new cases on Thursday.
New cases increased for the third consecutive day and are the most since April 8.
The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 20s, a Fort Worth man in his 30s, a Mansfield man in his 60s, and a Euless man in his 60s. All four had underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported 253,672 COVID-19 cases, including 3,369 deaths and an estimated 246,231 recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalized COVID patients increased by seven to 157. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,805 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.
Confirmed COVID patients decreased slightly to 3.39% from 3.40% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.
Hospital beds
Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy remained at 77% according to county data. Total hospital beds available increased by 11 to 1,099. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.
ICU beds
Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 83% from 85% as of Wednesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilator use decreased by one to 217. Patients are using 27% of the 783 ventilators in the county.
Positivity rate
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County remained at 7% as of Monday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.
Vaccination data
As of Wednesday, 319,580 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s 15% of the population. Residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose number 508,951, or 24%.
Of those vaccinated, 64% are white, 10% are Black, 8% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 10% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 7% of cases. The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.
Tarrant County COVID deaths by city
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 15:
- Fort Worth, 1,377
- Arlington, 656
- Mansfield, 136
- North Richland Hills, 116
- Bedford, 102
Hurst, 87
White Settlement, 78
Euless, 70
Haltom City, 68
Grapevine, 67
Keller, 65
Rural Tarrant County, 65
Benbrook, 57
Watauga, 48
Azle, 47
Richland Hills, 35
Grand Prairie, 34
Saginaw, 33
Crowley, 32
Forest Hill, 29
Southlake, 29
Sansom Park, 28
Lake Worth, 19
Colleyville, 15
Kennedale, 13
River Oaks, 13
Everman, 7
Westworth Village, 7
Blue Mound, 6
Unknown, 6
Edgecliff Village, 5
Pantego, 5
Burleson, 4
Lakeside, 4
Pelican Bay, 4
Flower Mound, 1
Haslet, 1
