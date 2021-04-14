Come for the COVID-19 vaccine, stay for the Dallas Cowboys’ NFL draft party at The Star

Are you an NFL draft fanatic who is looking to get a COVID-19 vaccination?

The Dallas Cowboys have you covered. At least 250 of you.

The Cowboys are inviting fans to The Star in Frisco for their official draft party on April 29, the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft. Baylor Scott and White Health is offering 250 vaccine doses available to eligible attendees who make an appointment. To learn more about the offer and make an appointment, visit BSWHealth.com/draftdayvax.

The vaccines are first come, first served and will be administered the day of the event for those who register. Details will be sent by email and the vaccines will be administered outside the Ford Center Ticket Office in the northwest corner of Tostitos Championship Plaza.

The Cowboys draft party begins at 6 p.m. April 29 in front of the 2,270-square foot video board in Championship Plaza. Live music, a DJ, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Rhythm & Blue, Rowdy the mascot, and a cornhole tournament.