NFL announces plans for 2021 offseason program, how will it impact Dallas Cowboys?

Despite push back from the NFL Players Association, the NFL on Wednesday announced plans for a nine-week offseason program that phases in in-person contact at team facilities.

The questions now are how many teams will participate and how will it impact the Cowboys?

The program will begin with a four-week first phase starting Monday and running through May 14. It will include virtual meetings for two hours per day at the club’s direction, maintain facility and weight room capacity limits, yet prohibit on-field drills or work with coaches.

The second phase from May 17-21 will include on-field drills with coaches, performed at a teaching pace with no contact allowed.

The third and final phase of the program will include 10 days of traditional OTA practices at full speed (but without contact), in-person or virtual meetings.

All portions of the offseason program are “voluntary” except for a mandatory minicamp to conclude the third phase.

The NFL Players Association had lobbied the league to make all offseason work virtual until training camp and has advised players not to show up for the offseason program.

“The COVID status in the country is as perilous as it was at this point last year; a number of players recently tested positive at team facilities,” read a memo from NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith and president JC Tretter to all players on Tuesday. “COVID weekly positive rates are as high, if not higher than, at this point last offseason; and NFL players who contracted COVID last season can become infected again.

“We believe that having the same offseason rules as last year is in the best interest of ... the players and gives us the best chance of completing a full NFL season in 2021. As you know, other than minicamps, all offseason workouts are completely voluntary despite some of the language used by the clubs in recent days. And, while the CBA allows the teams to host mandatory minicamps, we believe the league should make them virtual just like last season.“

“It is the recommendation of the NFLPA based on our medical experts’ advice that if the voluntary offseason program is in person, players should not attend.”

It is not known how the Cowboys players respond at this point, however, players from the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have announced that they were not going to participate in any offseason program.

The NFLPA will not force teams with a significant number of players with salary tied to offseason workouts or bonuses to take part in the boycott.

The Cowboys are one of the teams that have what are called workout de-escalators that reduce a player’s in-season salary if they fail to attend the workout program.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, receiver Amari Cooper, running back Ezekiel Elliott, linebacker Jaylon Smith, guard Zack Martin and tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins could have to forfeit $500,000 each from their base salaries.

That number is $250,000 for tight end Blake Jarwin, linebacker Tarell Basham and cornerbacks Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis have $250,000 de-escalators. Defensive end Randy Gregory would forfeit his $180,000 offseason workout bonus if he took part in the boycott. Five others have de-escalators of $100,000 or less.

The Cowboys generally have 100 percent participation in the offseason program because many of the players live in the area. Roughly 25 players are already working out at the team’s facility at The Star in Frisco.

But the question remains, will that practice continue with the full squad when the offseason program is expected to begin next week?