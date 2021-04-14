Tarrant reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, including woman in her 40s, most new cases in week

Tarrant County reported five COVID-19 deaths and 270 new cases on Wednesday.

The five deaths are the most since 11 were reported on April 11 and the 270 new cases are the most since 323 on April 8.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 40s, a Fort Worth woman in her 50s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s, and a Mansfield woman in her 80s. All five had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported 253,672 COVID-19 cases, including 3,365 deaths and an estimated 246,050 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by two to 150. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 3% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 4% of the 3,738 occupied beds. The COVID hospitalization rate of total beds has been at 4% or lower since March 23. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients remained at 3.40% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 77% from 73% according to county data. Total hospital beds available decreased by 201 to 1,088. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 85% from 82% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 25 to 218. Patients are using 27% of the 794 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 7% from 6% as of Sunday in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

As of Wednesday, 319,580 Tarrant County residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s 15% of the population. Residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose is at 508,951, or 24%.

Of those vaccinated, 64% are white, 10% are Black, 8% are Asian or Pacific Islander, and 10% are listed as other. Race was not reported in 7% of cases. The county updates vaccination data each Wednesday.

Tarrant County COVID deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through April 14:

Fort Worth, 1,375

Arlington, 656

Mansfield, 135

North Richland Hills, 116

Bedford, 102

Hurst, 87

White Settlement, 78

Euless, 69

Haltom City, 68

Grapevine, 67

Keller, 65

Rural Tarrant County, 65

Benbrook, 57

Watauga, 48

Azle, 47

Richland Hills, 35

Grand Prairie, 34

Saginaw, 33

Crowley, 32

Forest Hill, 29

Southlake, 29

Sansom Park, 28

Lake Worth, 19

Colleyville, 15

Kennedale, 13

River Oaks, 13

Everman, 7

Westworth Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Unknown, 6

Edgecliff Village, 5

Pantego, 5

Burleson, 4

Lakeside, 4

Pelican Bay, 4

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

